Spirit of the North coming to Nintendo Switch this week

Spirit of the North is a single-player 3rd-person adventure game inspired by the breath-taking and mysterious landscapes of Iceland. The story takes root from various pieces of Nordic folklore. It will be released on PC and Switch May 7, 2020.

Play as an ordinary red fox whose story becomes entwined with the guardian of the Northern Lights, a female spirit fox. As you journey over the mountains and under red-stained skies, you’ll discover more about your companion and a land left in ruin. Traverse tundra, glaciers, and mountainsides as you follow a foreboding scarlet trail that paints the sky.

Breathe in your surroundings to solve various puzzles and speculate the meaning of a lost ancient civilization. With the help of your new companion, shed light on the ruins of the past and overcome obstacles.

• Make your way across stunning landscapes, on an emotionally stirring journey.

• Solve environmental puzzles to change the world around you, using ancient powers bestowed upon you by the guardian of the Northern Lights.

• Follow the mysterious Spirit Fox across a land left in ruin as you discover more about a lost civilization.

• Moving orchestral soundtrack featuring 14 original compositions.

Spirit of the North will be available on Nintendo Switch and PC from the 7th May and will be priced at £19.99/ €20.99/ $24.99 for Nintendo Switch.



Pre-orders will be available on the Nintendo eShop from the 30th April, alongside a 20% introductory discount, running from the 30th April until the 20th May (US) and the 21st May (elsewhere).