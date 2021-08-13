Spindle is an action adventure about the death of a pig – free web demo available

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on August 13, 2021
PC
4
0
previous article
Indie 3D platformer Heart Chain Kitty launching soon on Switch
next article
PAW Patrol The Movie Adventure City Calls now available on console and PC
spindle poster horizontal scaled
Contents

A mysterious disease is slowly spreading…Why can no one die anymore? Explore the world and free those who suffer from their torments.

A free web demo, along with a lot more information about the game, can be found here.

In SPINDLE you’ll explore classic puzzle dungeons, search for your lost abilities, fight tricky bosses, come across different villages and help the villagers there from suffering. And the best of all: The Pig is playable, too!

As Death, you always have your scythe with you. But you can only harm living beings like bats, bushes, or other organic tissue. For opponents made of stone or ancient robots, you have to find another way for overcoming them. What would happen if you as a Pig sucked in some stones and shot them at your opponents?

Little by little you will regain your lost abilities of Death, which are scattered across the land. With these, you will in turn be able to explore more of the world. We do not explicitly equip items, but instead, integrate all skills so that you have them available at all times.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, PC
NewsPC
,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Ayo the Clown (Switch) Review
7.5
16
 
Within the Blade (Xbox One) Review
6.0
 
Metaloid: Origin (PS4) Review with stream
8.0
Platforms
 
SPECTACULAR SPARKY
Spectacular Sparky is a new mascot 90s action game – trailer here
 
PAW Patrol The Movie Adventure City Calls announce trailer
PAW Patrol The Movie Adventure City Calls now available on console and PC
 
spindle poster horizontal scaled
Spindle is an action adventure about the death of a pig – free web demo available
 
Haven Park
Haven Park Out Now on PC and Nintendo Switch
 
Orcs must die 3
MyGamer Visual Cast: Orcs Must Die! 3 (PC)
View All
Latest News
      
 
SPECTACULAR SPARKY

Spectacular Sparky is a new mascot 90s action game – trailer here

by SquallSnake on August 13, 2021
Nicalis announced that Spectacular Sparky, a throwback action game from developer FreakZone Games, is coming to Nintendo Switch, Steam and the Epic Games Store on October 20, 2021. Spectacular Sparky is a bold and explosive platform/shooter with wacky [...]
3
 
PAW Patrol The Movie Adventure City Calls announce trailer

PAW Patrol The Movie Adventure City Calls now available on console and PC

by SquallSnake on August 13, 2021
The PAW Patrol are on a roll in their biggest rescue mission yet! Outright Games, the leading global publisher of family friendly interactive entertainment, in partnership with Nickelodeon, have today launched ‘PAW Patrol The Movie Adventure City [...]
24
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums