Spindle is an action adventure about the death of a pig – free web demo available

360 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

A mysterious disease is slowly spreading…Why can no one die anymore? Explore the world and free those who suffer from their torments.

A free web demo, along with a lot more information about the game, can be found here.

In SPINDLE you’ll explore classic puzzle dungeons, search for your lost abilities, fight tricky bosses, come across different villages and help the villagers there from suffering. And the best of all: The Pig is playable, too!

As Death, you always have your scythe with you. But you can only harm living beings like bats, bushes, or other organic tissue. For opponents made of stone or ancient robots, you have to find another way for overcoming them. What would happen if you as a Pig sucked in some stones and shot them at your opponents?

Little by little you will regain your lost abilities of Death, which are scattered across the land. With these, you will in turn be able to explore more of the world. We do not explicitly equip items, but instead, integrate all skills so that you have them available at all times.