Spellagis (XSX) Review

Spellagis the next survival shooter by EastAsiaSoft. Taking place in a simple rectangle arena, the player can unlock numerous characters with slightly different abilities along the way.

The easiest way to summarize this game is pleasant Vampire Survivors-lite except it is wave-based. The first wave only lasts a few seconds, adding time until all 15 waves are completed, capping at one minute. Using only the left analog stick, the player just needs to survive until time expires, killing enemies and collecting their dropped gold along the way. Gold is then spent to purchase upgrades in between stages. However, most upgrades are stat based as opposed to increasing fire power. Meaning, it is much more common to increase movement speed, health, shooting speed, and defense as opposed to adding another form of attack.

Although I died a couple times before I cleared all 15 stages and unlocked all characters, the overall difficulty is easy going. In comparison to other survival shooters, the action is rather tame, only getting truly exciting in the last 15 seconds of the final wave. The word that comes to mind to describe this experience is “pleasant.” It isn’t difficult, bordering on becoming boring, the fast waves, constant upgrades, and numerous unlockables kept me mindlessly entertained for the few hours it takes to clear it all.

The presentation is also simple but does its job. Sure, I wish there was a little more variety in enemy behaviors and in the environment, but it hard to knock it when this download only costs five bucks. The soundtrack is also pleasant although it starts to grow repetitive since there just isn’t a lot of it.

This is a fun, simple Vampire Survivors clone that anyone can play. Breaking down each wave into slightly increasing timed stages is a courteous design choice to never make gameplay stressful. Regaining all health after each wave also helps add to the more casual approach. While not in the top tier of survival shooters, it is definitely better than most I’ve played in 2024.

