Space Tail: Every Journey Leads Home trailer here

by SquallSnake on October 10, 2022
On November 3rd, 2022, exactly 65 years after the first dog went to space, Longterm Games will present their tribute to the first four-legged explorers of the final frontier. Space Tail: Every Journey Leads Home is a puzzle action platformer in which players will lead Bea through mysterious extraterrestrial environments, solve puzzles and meet new friends to find a way home. The game is coming to PC and Nintendo Switch.

Space Tail: Every Journey Leads Home is a 2.5D platformer in which players control Bea, a dog lost in space, trying to find a way back to Earth. As a canine astronaut, she will encounter different species and try to communicate with them just like a pet would do – you can roll, play, bark and have various interactions, which will help make new friends or irritate the more nervous aliens. Bea will need all the help she can get to solve puzzles and explore dangerous environments. Her dog senses will be crucial for navigating through maze-like planets and discovering different layers of fantastic landscapes. And yes – there is a dedicated “pet” button that allows you to play with your in-game avatar.

-Be a space dog – Bea is just an average dog, sent by humans to the unexplored vastness of space. As such she possesses no superpowers and has to rely on what nature gave her – great hearing and smell, speed, and cunning to overcome obstacles.
-In space everyone can hear you bark – Space Tail’s hero will also have to take over the hearts (or whatever organs they use) of aliens. Interacting by gestures and moves she can befriend other races (or irritate them). Their reactions are crucial to moving forward. Bea will also become friends with some untypical companions, who will assist her for a longer part of the journey.
-Diverse and complex biomes and puzzles – our space explorer enters a truly uncharted territory. With each visited planet, players will encounter new flora and fauna, traverse maze-like environments and solve tricky puzzles to progress further.
-A tribute to space exploration – real-life dog astronauts and cosmonauts didn’t have a happy life and many were lost so mankind could reach the stars. Space Tail wants to show an optimistic and heartwarming tale of a dog that returned from its journey and make players consider how much we owe to our four-legged friends.

