Sometimes You set to release non-linear gamebook Swordbreaker The Game on consoles and Vita in September 2020

by squallsnake on September 16, 2020
Playstation 4
5
0
Contents

Swordbreaker The Game will be released on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita on September 30, 2020 for $4.99. Xbox One version will support “Xbox Play Anywhere” so it could be also played on Windows 10.

Heroic-fantasy interactive story inspired by the classic “choose your own adventure” books. Make crucial decisions that will lead your path to glorious or fatal outcomes… illustrated by over 300 beautiful images.

You are an adventurer brought by fate to an abandoned castle. You only have your favorite sword and the remains of an old armor with an unusual device – a sword-breaker.
Step in and try to overcome the obstacles and foes that stand between you and the treasure you’re hunting.

In this interactive fiction, you take every action and decision. How your story unfolds and ends is entirely up to you. Some moves can change your karma and others may lead to the darkest corners of the castle… It is strongly advised to choose your next step carefully, as it might also be your last!

Main features:

  • A compelling non-linear “gamebook” with various endings
  • Tough and crucial choices to make with unique outcomes
  • A mysterious castle with exciting locations and events
  • Powerful enemies and characters on your way
  • Stunning artwork (over 300 illustrations)
