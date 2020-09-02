Sometimes You announces Active Neurons 2

by squallsnake on September 2, 2020
Active Neurons 2 will be released on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on September 16, 2020 for $4.99.

Active Neurons 2 is a game that trains the player in spatial logical thinking. Your main task in the game is to collect enough energy to discover the 12 greatest inventions of mankind.

You can check out our review of Active Neurons 1 HERE.

Look for the right way to energy charges using obstacles in the level.
Avoid dangerous obstacles, they are destructive!
Teleport from one space to another to get closer to your goal.
Solve tasks on memory and orientation in space to get to the blocked areas.
Destroy, move and combine objects on the levels to get to energy sources.

Main features:

  • More than 150 logical tasks and subtasks;
  • More than 20 types of unique mechanics;
  • Ability to combine mechanics;
  • Nice minimalistic style with beautiful graphic effects;
  • Pleasant musical and audio accompaniment, improving immersion in the gameplay.
