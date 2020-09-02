Sometimes You announces Active Neurons 2

Active Neurons 2 will be released on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on September 16, 2020 for $4.99.
Active Neurons 2 is a game that trains the player in spatial logical thinking. Your main task in the game is to collect enough energy to discover the 12 greatest inventions of mankind.
You can check out our review of Active Neurons 1 HERE.
Look for the right way to energy charges using obstacles in the level.
Avoid dangerous obstacles, they are destructive!
Teleport from one space to another to get closer to your goal.
Solve tasks on memory and orientation in space to get to the blocked areas.
Destroy, move and combine objects on the levels to get to energy sources.
Main features:
- More than 150 logical tasks and subtasks;
- More than 20 types of unique mechanics;
- Ability to combine mechanics;
- Nice minimalistic style with beautiful graphic effects;
- Pleasant musical and audio accompaniment, improving immersion in the gameplay.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
squallsnake
About the Author
You might also like
Survival Horror-Adventure The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters haunts Xbox One
Publisher Chorus Worldwide Games and developer Devespresso Games announced that Korean chilling survival horror-adventure continues the dark story introduced in The Coma, with its sequel The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters an even more terrifying experience. [...]
Multiplayer Clumsy Rush being ported to Xbox One from Switch
Clumsy Rush is a multiplayer party game colorful like candy made from rainbows. A game published by RedDeerGames allows the players to take part in extremely fun competitions. Your main goal is to win the crown, make your opponents’ lives as difficult as [...]
ASTRO A20 getting upgraded for new gen consoles
ASTRO Gaming unveiled the second generation of the studio’s award-winning ASTRO A20 Wireless Gaming Headset. Professionally tuned to deliver audiophile-grade gaming performance, the ASTRO A20 is a multi-purpose headset featuring premium quality design, [...]
Comments