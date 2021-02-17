SNK VS. CAPCOM: THE MATCH OF THE MILLENNIUM (NGPC) available on Nintendo Switch

293 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

SNK announced SNK VS. CAPCOM: THE MATCH OF THE MILLENNIUM is available to download February 18th, for the Nintendo Switch!

Back in 1999, SNK and CAPCOM brought their best fighters together for a fighting game extravaganza! The dream collaboration that can fit in your hands can now be enjoyed on Nintendo Switch!

■Fearsome fighters from killer series such as KOF, SAMURAI SHODOWN, STREET FIGHTER, and DARKSTALKERS clash fists in an all-out 26-fighter brawl!

■Choose from either Single, Tag, or Team-based fighting modes! Additionally, there are 3 different battle styles you can choose from!

■What’s a fighting game without Survival, Time Attack, and Mini Games to keep you busy in-between bouts? Collect points and unlock those hidden characters!

■Of course, SNK VS CAPCOM: THE MATCH OF THE MILLENNIUM also takes advantage of the Nintendo Switch’s Tabletop and Handheld modes! That means you and a friend can duke it out wherever you want!

Title: SNK VS. CAPCOM: THE MATCH OF THE MILLENNIUM

Genre: Versus Fighting Game

Platform: Nintendo Switch Download

Release： February 17th, 2021

Price: ＄7.99 / €7.99

Players: 1 to 2 players

ESRB: Teen

Store: Nintendo eShop