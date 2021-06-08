Side-scrolling cinematic adventure The Eternal Castle [REMASTERED] coming to PS4/PS5 June 2021

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Hard Copy Games announced that The Eternal Castle [REMASTERED] directed by Leonard Menchiari is will be out on the 24th of June on Playstation 4 and 5 at a price of 14.99 USD | EUR, a physical limited edition is coming late 2021. The Eternal Castle [REMASTERED] is a side-scrolling cinematic adventure reminiscent of genre masterpieces like The Prince of Persia and Another World developed by the 3-person team TFL Studios.

The Eternal Castle [REMASTERED] sends the player on a powerful journey packed with dangers and challenges through fast-paced melee action, calibrated ranged attacks, and/or cautious stealth approaches. Immerse yourself or speedrun through levels featuring random events, encounters, traps, riddles and exploration, in a semi-procedural world designed for replayability. Each world features a unique atmosphere, written through different personal and second hand experiences, re-applied to fit a post A.I. fallout world set several hundred years in the future.