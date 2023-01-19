Shuttlecock-H is a spicy bullet hell where you can’t shoot back

by SquallSnake on January 19, 2023
EastAsiaSoft announced that indie bullet hell dating game Shuttlecock-H is coming to Nintendo Switch digitally on February 9th, 2023 in North America and Europe.

Combining bullet hell gameplay with animated dating scenarios featuring 3 lovely bachelorettes, Shuttlecock-H puts a dodgy twist on arcade shoot ’em up mechanics by having the player totally disarmed, relying on quick reflexes and precision piloting to evade incoming projectiles while collecting hearts drifting through space. By collecting enough hearts, the player will unlock new increasingly spicy scenes with each female companion.

Shuttlecock-H is originally developed by Inlet Pipe Productions and has been ported for console by eastasiasoft. This new version of Shuttlecock-H combines content from the original PC release and “Covered Rematch” edition, thus doubling the number of stages in a single release. Digital pricing is set at US$7.99/€7.99. An additional launch discount of 20% will be available for a limited time on the eShop.

About Shuttlecock-H

The only thing worse than entering a bullet hell shootout in deep space is not having the ability to shoot back, right? In Shuttlecock-H, that’s all part of the fun! Pilot your unarmed shuttle with absolute accuracy, and the 3 female companions you encounter will be sure to make it worth your trouble.

Shuttlecock-H is a naughty “dodge’em up” bullet hell game where you’ll need to evade enemies and projectiles while collecting hearts in deep space, up to 30 in each stage. Grab enough hearts, and the girls will be wooed by your display of skill, unlocking the next level and a chance to get even closer to them. Each girl selected offers a different take on the story and a variety of increasingly spicy scenes to unlock, all voiced in Japanese!

