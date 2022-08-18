Shmup Game Type DX coming to consoles soon

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Mommy’s Best Games (MBG) is releasing its high-intensity, high-score shoot’em up Game Type DX on September 8th to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. Pre-orders for Switch and Xbox are open now.

Game Type DX is a score-attack shoot-em-up with a speed-boosting twist. Help Hoodie Girl fight the evil MediaBall’s inane advertisements! Each time you beat a level, the speed and difficulty increases! Originally released as a protest against Microsoft’s terrible dashboard update in 2011 on Xbox 360, and now, remastered and enhanced for modern consoles. Cruise down a fascinating hall of gaming history, while blasting some unusual baddies.

Designer Nathan Fouts comments on the tone “The game comes from a silly place, but the shooting action gets pretty demanding. Once you get into the player weapon and score mechanics you’ll be treated to a tight shmup.”

Get In the Zone

Game Type DX does not have an ending, and only one occasional boss enemy. This shooter is more about getting into the zone, and letting your conscious mind wander as the gameplay gets faster and faster. There are leaderboards in the game’s three modes. The goal is to go for a new personal high score, or a public high score if you are good enough.

Deluxe Treatment

A decade after the original version of Xbox 360, Mommy’s Best Games releases Game Type DX to modern consoles, replete with enhancements including new levels, enemies, and power-ups.

There are several new game modes included. One of the most intriguing game modes is aptly named “Surprise!”. In it players are treated to a random assortment of level segments with all new challenges to surmount. Their particular level arrangement then increases in speed each time the player completes it in a single run. The player receives help with the addition of several types of power-ups including those for shooting power, score, and damage. There are even wacky power-downs the player must avoid, or possibly take as they discover the patterns of the game. There are nearly 40 level segments with multiple new enemy types for players to discover in the all-new “Surprise!” mode.

Switch It Up

The Nintendo Switch pre-order is now open here on the NA store and EU store.

The Xbox version is available for pre-order now as well, with worldwide availability.

Release Date for Game Type DX

On September 8th, Game Type DX will be available in the Americas and Europe on Playstation 5 and Playstation 4, and Nintendo Switch. The Xbox version will support a worldwide release.

Chat ’Em Up

Join the Mommy’s Best Games Discordto get all the news on Weapon of Choice DX, upcoming MBG games and sales, and to discuss other run and gun games. Shmup players, retro enthusiasts and game developers are there now talking about the details of many classic shooters.

Key Features for Game Type DX in 4K