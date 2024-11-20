Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island coming to Steam

Spike Chunsoft announced Roguelike RPG Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island will be released on Steam this Winter.

Roguelike RPG Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island was released for the Nintendo Switch in Japan in January 2024 to high praise from players. You can read our article about this great game here.

It quickly surpassed 200,000 copies shipped, becoming the fastest-selling title in the series. The game was later released throughout North America and Europe in February 2024.

Since its release, the game has received multiple free feature updates as well as the Plus Pack paid DLC. Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island for Steam includes all of the free feature updates. The Plus Pack will also be released on Steam as paid DLC.

Featuring 109 tracks and totaling over 330 minutes, the digital soundtrack on Steam invites listeners to fully immerse themselves in the world of Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island. The soundtrack will also be available from noisycroak Records on iTunes, YouTube Music, and other music distribution platforms.

About Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island for Steam

Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island for Steam includes the same free feature updates released for Nintendo Switch. You can use the new playable characters Kokatsu Shiren and Tatsumi Shiren, as well as 6 new dungeons from the beginning. The paid DLC, Plus Pack, lets you play as the characters Koppa and Asuka and adds 10 new dungeons for an even deeper dungeon-crawling experience.

About Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island

After receiving a vision of a mysterious girl held captive by a terrible monster, Shiren and Koppa make their way to Serpentcoil Island—a distant isle rumored to be the lost stronghold of treasure-hoarding pirates.

To brave the many dangers that await them, Shiren and Koppa must traverse complex dungeons filled with hostile monsters, hidden traps, and useful items. All the gear and experience Shiren accumulates will be lost if he collapses during exploration, so beware of rushing in unprepared! Rescue the mysterious girl and uncover the mystery that clouds Serpentcoil Island.

The release for Nintendo Switch marked the series’ latest mainline entry to come to the West since Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate was released on PlayStation®Vita in 2016 and then on Nintendo Switch in 2020. While preserving the traditional gameplay, this installment introduces new elements and 3D graphics to create a fresh and exciting adventure.

About the Shiren the Wanderer Series

Shiren the Wanderer series of roguelike RPG games began with the 1995 release of Mystery Dungeon: Shiren the Wanderer for the Super Famicom in Japan. Players venture into a “Mystery Dungeon” that changes each time they enter. To succeed, they need to rely on their wits, experience, and creative thinking to overcome monsters, avoid perilous traps, and conquer the dungeon. Players who run out of energy during their journey will lose all of their possessions including items, money, and gear, and must start again at level one. Players will experience a thrilling and tense adventure with unexpected events and risks that cannot be redone.