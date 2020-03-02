SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (Switch) Review

Full Review

One of the standout titles of Sega’s 16-bit console, Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is beloved among fans and has made its way onto Switch with M2’s SEGA AGES treatment. Like the other games in their AGES line-up, M2 has not only given this title a stellar presentation, it also has received some new features that will undoubtedly please newcomers and fans alike.

There have been many ports of the Blue Blur’s sequel since the original release in 1992 but this Nintendo Switch is easily one of the best. Included is the competitive two-player split screen mode that was included in the original Genesis version. However, players can now take advantage of the drop dash technique that was first made available in Sonic Mania which should make speed runners adjust their approach. Speaking of speed running, there are leaderboards and replay options available just like the other AGES titles. Perhaps the best new feature is the ring-saving option. Toggleable from the main menu, players will only lose half their rings when damage is taken instead of losing the entire stash. Don’t worry, this mode has its own dedicated leaderboard.

Players also have the option to play as Knuckles right from the start. Unfortunately, the coolest mode must be unlocked by completing the main game – Super Sonic mode. This allows the player to take control of yellow Sonic right from the start and be powered up from the chaos emeralds. It is a little disappointing this option isn’t immediately available but gives players so additional incentive besides climbing the leaderboards.

I am going to be totally honest here – I have never been a fan of Sonic. I find the auto-pilot fast running to be rather annoying and unfair because it always results in running into something with zero reaction time. The water segments are super tedious and the moving box platforms are way more annoying than fun. No, I don’t like Sonic and always much preferred the slower but highly controllable Mario instead. Even though I am not a fan of Sega’s flag ship mascot, there is no denying the quality port of this SEGA AGES version. The added features give this game new life. So much so that other developers should take note – this is how classic ports should be handled. Take care to preserve what is there but include features that make it enjoyable to play today, ones that fans will appreciate.

