SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (Switch) Review

by squallsnake on March 2, 2020
Switch
3
0
previous article
Ego Protocol: Remastered (Switch) Review
Contents
Item Reviewed

SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (Switch) Review

Author
Positives

Fans will love the included new features
2P mode and Knuckles are playable
New “only lose half your rings” mode is fantastic

Negatives

Super Sonic mode is unlocked after beating the main game
Running super fast only to bump into an enemy with no reaction time still sucks
Those darn water segments and some levels have confusing stage designs

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
7.5
Bottom Line

M2 continues to put all their love into their work and Sonic 2 will please fans.

7.5
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

One of the standout titles of Sega’s 16-bit console, Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is beloved among fans and has made its way onto Switch with M2’s SEGA AGES treatment. Like the other games in their AGES line-up, M2 has not only given this title a stellar presentation, it also has received some new features that will undoubtedly please newcomers and fans alike.

There have been many ports of the Blue Blur’s sequel since the original release in 1992 but this Nintendo Switch is easily one of the best. Included is the competitive two-player split screen mode that was included in the original Genesis version. However, players can now take advantage of the drop dash technique that was first made available in Sonic Mania which should make speed runners adjust their approach. Speaking of speed running, there are leaderboards and replay options available just like the other AGES titles. Perhaps the best new feature is the ring-saving option. Toggleable from the main menu, players will only lose half their rings when damage is taken instead of losing the entire stash. Don’t worry, this mode has its own dedicated leaderboard.

Players also have the option to play as Knuckles right from the start. Unfortunately, the coolest mode must be unlocked by completing the main game – Super Sonic mode. This allows the player to take control of yellow Sonic right from the start and be powered up from the chaos emeralds. It is a little disappointing this option isn’t immediately available but gives players so additional incentive besides climbing the leaderboards. 

I am going to be totally honest here – I have never been a fan of Sonic. I find the auto-pilot fast running to be rather annoying and unfair because it always results in running into something with zero reaction time. The water segments are super tedious and the moving box platforms are way more annoying than fun. No, I don’t like Sonic and always much preferred the slower but highly controllable Mario instead. Even though I am not a fan of Sega’s flag ship mascot, there is no denying the quality port of this SEGA AGES version. The added features give this game new life. So much so that other developers should take note – this is how classic ports should be handled. Take care to preserve what is there but include features that make it enjoyable to play today, ones that fans will appreciate.

Also Try: SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog

Forget About: the other bland Sonic 2 ports

Wait For It: Sonic 4: Episode 3

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Reviews, Switch
FeaturedM2ReviewSegaSega AgesSonic 2Switch
, , , , , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (Switch) Review
7.5
3
 
Ego Protocol: Remastered (Switch) Review
3.0
 
Bucket Knight (Xbox One) Review
7.5
Bookmark Me

You need to login or register to bookmark/favorite this content.

Platforms
 
Hidden Through Time is a new Where’s Waldo coming to consoles in March
 
One Finger Death Punch 2 now available
 
Wunderling is launching March 5 on Steam and Switch
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Commandos 2: HD Remaster
 
Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth looks like a Symphony of the Night clone
View All
Latest News
      
 

Sakura Wars story trailer here

by squallsnake on February 28, 2020
Sakura Wars is a reboot that retains many of the features that made the genre-defining series such a hit in Japan, including a poetic vision, a strong cast, and a compelling story filled with intrigue, action, and romance. Physical editions of Sakura Wars [...]
6
 

Hidden Through Time is a new Where’s Waldo coming to consoles in March

by squallsnake on February 27, 2020
Crazy Monkey Studios announced that its fourth dimensional hidden object game, Hidden Through Time, will be launching in just a couple of weeks. Explore the four great ages as you search each scene for various objects and people, interacting with the [...]
15
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums