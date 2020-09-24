SEGA AGES Herzog Zwei now available on Nintendo Switch with new features

by squallsnake on September 24, 2020
Switch
12
0
Contents

SEGA AGES Herzog Zwei is now available on Nintendo Switch eShop for $7.99. First released in 1989 for the Mega Drive in Japan before making its way to the west in 1990, the legendary Herzog Zwei set the standard for real-time strategy games, influencing many beloved series that would come after it.

In Herzog Zwei, each of the eight featured maps will require strategy and planning to beat your opponent as you issue commands and take over Outposts to best your foe. You will protect your base and accumulate units to expand and achieve ultimate victory. Command a special mech unit to leverage and order around combat units, and most importantly, make sure to keep a keen eye on resources like “Energy” so you can be combat-ready at all times!

With a variety of new improvements and features on the Nintendo Switch, now is the time to suit up and take control of the battlefield. The new improvements to SEGA AGES Herzog Zwei include:

  • Sharpen Your Skills with an all new in-depth interactive tutorial mode
  • Pit Your Skills Against a Friend in new online 2-player action, in addition to split-screen support from the original!
  • No More Level Passwords thanks to new save state functionality
  • Customize Difficulty to your skill level with the new “Helper mode”
  • Get Strategic with new Weapon and Unit tables for easy reference
  • Relive the Most Heated Moments with new Save replays
  • Customize Your Game with a variety of screen options and wallpapers

In Herzog Zwei, players will control their very own mech pilot to traverse large battlefields with the goal of taking down the opposing force while producing support units and capturing outposts to achieve victory on the battlefield.
Choose between three different modes to achieve your goals: fighter plane, ground battle, and transportation. Travel faster and transport units to other bases with fighter plane mode. Manage energy usage and do ground-based damage in robot form.
Play against AI or friends via the online multiplayer mode only available in the SEGA AGES version of Herzog Zwei. If jumping into a game sounds too intimidating, try out practice mode, a robust robot tutorial. With save states and replays as well, this game is perfect for newcomers and Herzog Zwei veterans alike.

