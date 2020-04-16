SEGA AGES G-LOC Air Battle will feature a moving cabinet display

Climb into the cockpit and take control of one the most exciting combat flight simulators of all time in G-LOC Air Battle when it joins the SEGA AGES lineup for Nintendo Switch on April 30, 2020!
There’s never been a better time to try out this high-octane arcade title thanks to the all-new features introduced in this enhanced release. Shoot your competition down the leaderboards with online rankings, recreate that feeling of the original hydraulic-powered arcade cabinet with a moving cabinet display (among other screen options), or increase those g-forces to the max with AGES Mode, which adds more enemies, more missiles, and a more powerful lock-on system.
Dodge and weave your way through the treacherous skies as you take on a dangerous mission against an entire squadron of enemy pilots. Created by acclaimed designer Yu Suzuki, G-LOC Air Battle has you taking control of an experimental aircraft as you soar through the blue skies on a series of timed missions, sure to get the blood pumping and the adrenaline flowing.