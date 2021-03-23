Say No! More gets April release date – trailer here

Thunderful Publishing & Studio Fizbin revealed that their highly anticipated NO!-Playing Game, Say No! More, will be launching on Nintendo Switch, PC & Mac (Steam), iPadOS and iOS on April 9th. Say No! More will retail for £/€/$14.99 on Steam and the Nintendo eShop. On the App Store for iOS and iPadOS, Say No! More will retail for £/€/$5.99. A new infomercial trailer has been released for the game that details all you need to know about Say No! More, before it launches in just a few short weeks.
|Say No! More is the world’s first NPG (NO!-Playing Game), a brand new experience coming straight from the minds of Studio Fizbin. In a world where everyone sticks to the status quo of saying “YES”, create your own custom character and take on the role of an intern on a mission to change the world with the positive power of “NO!”. With this new power nothing will get in your way as you shout “NO!” at any absurd requests fired your way.
Using simple controls designed for anyone to pick up and play, start your working life through a predetermined path in a quirky office environment. As well as shouting NO! in your chosen language, use your NO! different emotional states to send them reeling. Confuse people with different actions to let their guard down, then charge up your NO! for an even greater effect on unsuspecting colleagues.
Touching on timeless and modern issues such as social etiquette, friendship and workplace standards, this hilarious adventure also has tender depth. It’s all wrapped up in a fun late 90s video game style, complete with chunky, colorful visuals, comical animations and jazzy music that you’ll struggle to say “NO!” to.
