Save the world from destructive corporations in The Last Survey on Switch

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on August 6, 2021
Switch
5
0
previous article
Super Sami Roll (PC) - Review
next article
Adventure game Arietta of Spirits gets release date and demo
The Last Survey
Contents

Deliver a survey to stop mega-corporations from destroying the Earth in this unique story-driven experience about the dark future of the entire planet.

The Last Survey is a game in which your choices shape your adventure. The game’s deep story, designed for adult gamers, raises an important topic regarding environmental problems.

The Last Survey, a story-rich narrative game with 1500 hand-drawn black and white sketchy visuals by Essay Games, arrives on Nintendo Switch TODAY, thanks to a global publisher RedDeer.games!

INFLUENCE THE WORLD’S FATE

As a specialist hired by a big company, your job is to conduct research, which results can change the fate of the entire world.

Thanks to the unique narratives and gorgeously animated black-and-white visuals, you’ll literally feel the main protagonist’s emotions.

LEAD YOUR STORY

Your choices will determine the direction of your adventure. Make crucial decisions to encourage your employer to reconsider the consequences of his actions that have a devastating influence on our planet.

The story lets you think about the topics related to globalism, extraction capitalism and executive greed, which all have a negative impact on the natural environment!

MINIMALIST VISUAL STYLE AND SOUNDTRACK

The Last Survey stands out from other games with a unique black-and-white visual style and the excellent soundtrack by Lewis Kopenhafer, which together emphasize the importance of environmental problems.

AVAILABLE NOW ON SWITCH

The Last Survey is now available in the Nintendo eShop with a special -40% launch discount!

KEY FEATURES:

  • over 1500 of hand-drawn drawings – digital, graphite, and charcoal arts
  • Choose-Your-Own Adventure – lead the story with monologue and dialog options
  • multiple endings depending on how you conduct yourself
  • dynamic soundtrack – created by famous artist Lewis Kopenhafer
  • story-rich narrative – with themes like globalism, extractionist capitalism and executive greed
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Switch
NewsRedDeerGamesSwitch
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Super Sami Roll (PC) – Review
8.0
2
 
Mind Maze (Xbox One) Review with stream
4.0
 
MouseBot: Escape from CatLab (Xbox One) Review with stream
5.0
Platforms
 
Super Sami Roll
Super Sami Roll (PC) – Review
 
Parasight
Action RPG Parasight launching on Steam in August 2021
 
Rocket RUmble
Multiplayer space racing brawler Rocket Rumble now available in Early Access
 
Warshmallows
Warshmallows (PC) Review
 
Project Downfall
Project Downfall (PC) (Early Access) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
Arietta of Spirits

Adventure game Arietta of Spirits gets release date and demo

by SquallSnake on August 6, 2021
French publisher Red Art Games, in partnership with Third Spirit Games, announced that the charming adventure game Arietta of Spirits will launch digitally on Steam for €14,99 / $14.99 / £12.99 and on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Store, Xbox [...]
4
 
The Last Survey

Save the world from destructive corporations in The Last Survey on Switch

by SquallSnake on August 6, 2021
Deliver a survey to stop mega-corporations from destroying the Earth in this unique story-driven experience about the dark future of the entire planet. The Last Survey is a game in which your choices shape your adventure. The game’s deep story, [...]
5
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums