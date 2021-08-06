Save the world from destructive corporations in The Last Survey on Switch

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Deliver a survey to stop mega-corporations from destroying the Earth in this unique story-driven experience about the dark future of the entire planet.

The Last Survey is a game in which your choices shape your adventure. The game’s deep story, designed for adult gamers, raises an important topic regarding environmental problems.

The Last Survey, a story-rich narrative game with 1500 hand-drawn black and white sketchy visuals by Essay Games, arrives on Nintendo Switch TODAY, thanks to a global publisher RedDeer.games!

INFLUENCE THE WORLD’S FATE

As a specialist hired by a big company, your job is to conduct research, which results can change the fate of the entire world.

Thanks to the unique narratives and gorgeously animated black-and-white visuals, you’ll literally feel the main protagonist’s emotions.

LEAD YOUR STORY

Your choices will determine the direction of your adventure. Make crucial decisions to encourage your employer to reconsider the consequences of his actions that have a devastating influence on our planet.

The story lets you think about the topics related to globalism, extraction capitalism and executive greed, which all have a negative impact on the natural environment!

MINIMALIST VISUAL STYLE AND SOUNDTRACK

The Last Survey stands out from other games with a unique black-and-white visual style and the excellent soundtrack by Lewis Kopenhafer, which together emphasize the importance of environmental problems.

AVAILABLE NOW ON SWITCH

The Last Survey is now available in the Nintendo eShop with a special -40% launch discount!

KEY FEATURES: