Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space now available on GOG

Holy knuckle-cracking Kringles on a bullet train with a sack full of ketchup-covered cheese logs! Skunkape’s remastered version of Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space is now available on GOG as a $19.99 PC download: https://www.gog.com/game/sam_max_beyond_time_and_space
Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space is Telltale’s second season of episodic Sam & Max games, lovingly updated by a small team of the original developers. On GOG, it comes bundled with a free copy of the 2007-2008 original.
Through January 25, people who already own the remastered version of Sam & Max Save the World on GOG will get a 25% discount on Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space.
We streamed the opening of Beyond Time and Space and our article can be found here.
