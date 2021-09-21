Rover Mechanic Simulator coming to Xbox

135 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Following a successful launch on PC, Rover Mechanic Simulator is also coming to Xbox. It’s a unique game that allows you to become a mechanic of Martian rovers, which have been faithfully recreated based on NASA technical documentation. The release date for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S is set for September 22 this year. In the following months, Rover Mechanic Simulator will also appear on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

Rover Mechanic Simulator is being developed by the Polish studio Pyramid Games S.A., known for such games as Castle Flipper and the upcoming Occupy Mars. The simulator debuted on PC in November 2020 and was very well received by players. Currently, the percentage of positive reviews on Steam is as high as 90%.

The game will be published on Xbox One by Ultimate Games S.A. As part of backward compatibility, it also works on Xbox Series X/S.

In Rover Mechanic Simulator, players take on the role of a mechanic who repairs and maintains rovers in the first Martian colony. The gameplay consists on carrying out different assignments. Once you familiarise yourself with the problem, you need to analyse it, find a solution and carry out the entire repair process. Sometimes it is necessary, for example, to create a new part using a 3D printer. The gameplay is additionally diversified by, among others, hidden retro mini-games.

Players will be able to use several types of rovers (Sojourner, Curiosity, Opportunity and Spirit) and the helicopter drone Ingenuity. Each model has been recreated in detail based on NASA’s technical documentation. For example, the Curiosity rover in Rover Mechanic Simulator consists of 437 different parts.

“Our game combines relaxing gameplay and educational elements. The individual models of rovers are distinguished by a high level of realism. Our graphic artists have spent many months studying the documentation of the actual equipment to reflect its construction as accurately as possible. Of course, some gameplay-related simplifications were necessary. For example, you have to remember that rovers are designed with a one-way journey in mind, and here we can repair them and fully restore their capabilities. Due to this, we have replaced the original rivets with screws” – said Jacek Wyszyński, CEO at Pyramid Games S.A.

Players can use a variety of tools, including a crane, shredder, soldering iron or 3D printer. Progress in Rover Mechanic Simulator also goes hand in hand with the character and skill development system, which is based on the experience points you earn. As the developers indicate, the simulator offers a total of about a dozen hours of relaxing gameplay.

Rover Mechanic Simulator – features:

the career of a Martian mechanic;

relaxing and educational gameplay;

faithfully reproduced rovers;

character and skill development system;

varied and engaging assignments.

The release date of Rover Mechanic Simulator for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S is set for September 22, 2021. The game is also expected to be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.