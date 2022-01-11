Roguelite platformer Vagante coming to console end of January 2022

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Spanish indie publisher BlitWorks announced that, after successfully completing its console ports, the roguelite platformer Vagante will be releasing on XBOX One, Series S|X, PlayStation 4|5 and Nintendo Switch platforms on January 27th at a price of 14.99 USD | 13.99 EUR. The title is the first an only project to date released by the three-people North American studio Nuke Nine, together with composer Sam English.

After 5 years in development, the PC version of the game has been widely acclaimed by players, counting with more than 3000 player reviews on Steam, 90% of them positive, the community has been constantly growing since 2014, first thanks to Kickstarter, then to Early Access and word of mouth.

Vagante is a very challenging class-based roguelike with emphasis on combat, the art style uses desaturated but warm colors with a bit of a gritty style, influenced by titles like Final Fantasy Tactics, Tactics Ogre and Vagrant Story. In the search for an insurmountable treasure, players can join up to 3 other friends locally or online, and face the dangerous dungeons inhabited by fierce creatures and bosses.

The quality of the game and the organic growth in the number of players caught the attention of BlitWorks (which has previous experience working on other roguelites with online multiplayer, such as Spelunky 2 and Heroes of Hammerwatch: Ultimate Edition) to port and publish the game to consoles, thus enabling many new players to discover the fascinating world of Vagante.

GAME FEATURES