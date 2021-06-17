Roguelike survival TV game show DeathRun TV trailer here

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Merge Games, in conjunction with developer, Laser Dog are thrilled to announce DeathRun TV, a new roguelike shooter with breakneck speed, bullet-dodging action, and lots of guns. DeathRun TV will release on Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Switch.

In a seriously disturbed future where the quest for fame means everything, contestants must battle their way through swarms of enemies dreamt up in a lab; all for the satisfaction of an audience that never switches off. Likes are awarded for everything, from blowing up giant mutated creatures to choosing to save helpless humans attached to death contraptions. Don’t feel like being a hero? Choose to hit the kill switch bringing them to a swift and bloody end while earning yourself advanced weapons in the process. Each attempt will see the Deathrunners transformed into uniquely twisted killing machines with abilities such as exploding bodies and giant heads.

Coming to you from the largest studio ever constructed. The show where contestants risk it all to gather likes from audiences watching all over the world; 24 hours a day. The entertainment never ends!