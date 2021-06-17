Roguelike survival TV game show DeathRun TV trailer here

Merge Games, in conjunction with developer, Laser Dog are thrilled to announce DeathRun TV, a new roguelike shooter with breakneck speed, bullet-dodging action, and lots of guns. DeathRun TV will release on Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Switch.
In a seriously disturbed future where the quest for fame means everything, contestants must battle their way through swarms of enemies dreamt up in a lab; all for the satisfaction of an audience that never switches off. Likes are awarded for everything, from blowing up giant mutated creatures to choosing to save helpless humans attached to death contraptions. Don’t feel like being a hero? Choose to hit the kill switch bringing them to a swift and bloody end while earning yourself advanced weapons in the process. Each attempt will see the Deathrunners transformed into uniquely twisted killing machines with abilities such as exploding bodies and giant heads.
Coming to you from the largest studio ever constructed. The show where contestants risk it all to gather likes from audiences watching all over the world; 24 hours a day. The entertainment never ends!
- CongratMutations! Getting those precious likes and leveling up your likability will be rewarded with an ever-changing roster or mutations to choose from including exploding bodies and big heads.
- Game Over! Try again! State of the art studio and proprietary technology will reanimate your body ensuring that you can try again and again, and again and again…Each run offers new challenges and new opportunities to gain fame
- In jeopardy? Phone a friend! Call in backup from up to three other friends for 1 to 4 player multiplayer for carnage your brain will barely comprehend.