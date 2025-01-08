Rivenaar’s Grove (XSX) Review

Published by EastAsiaSoft, Rivenaar’s Grove is also developed by the same developer as Skater’s Solstice. In fact, this five-dollar digital download is basically the same simple puzzle game as Skater’s Solstice expect it has a forest/farm visual theme instead of larger, icy winter layouts. I think both these games share the same one looping musical track too.

The goal is to collect all the crops by moving in straight lines from single screened stages. Eventually timed hazards and teleporters get involved but the difficulty remains easy going and casual throughout; rarely will you need to restart a level to solve the puzzle. In fact, it takes about 20 minutes to clear all 50 stages. There is an attempt at some replay value with the included modes that limits the number of moves with a time restriction, but this doesn’t make the game any more fun.

Is Rivenaar’s Grove a bad game? No, but it isn’t an entertaining one. Let’s be honest, the simple, boring gameplay is only going to be played by Achievement hunters who want to quickly boost their Gamerscore with little effort and at a low cost. The main banner art is quite nice though.

