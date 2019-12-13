ReversiQuest2 is a new TRPG that looks like Tactics Ogre

by squallsnake on December 13, 2019
PC
21
0
previous article
Super Korotama out now for PS4, soon for Switch and PC
next article
MyGamer Visual Cast: Halo Reach (PC)
Contents

Osaka-based indie developers Yokogosystems is happy to announce that their critically acclaimed tactical RPG ReversiQuest2 is coming to Steam January 7, 2010 on Windows.

ReversiQuest2 is a tactical board RPG featuring a strategic battle system based on Reversi and a simple Japanese Sugoroku style stage.  It is also a Google Indie Game Festival 2018 Top 20 award-winner and the sequel to “ReversiQuest” which is available on the Xbox One. There is no need to know the previous “ReversiQuest” to enjoy “ReversiQuest2.”

Advance through Sugoroku-like fields full of gimmicks and progress through the story while battling with Reversi!  Even those who are unskilled at Reversi have boundless ways to win! The strategies exist indefinitely, so there are various ways to enjoy the game!

●Sharpen Your Tactics!●
Stay alert!  Every move drastically turns the tide of the battle!
Never give up, even on a verge of death – a victorious reversal awaits!
The strategies are infinite!  Triumph over enemies with Reversi skills,
various characters, gears, or spells…the choice is yours!

●Story and Gameplay●
A young man who grew up at a remote village in Othellia Island, Nym,
saves a girl named Imogen from a monster…but how will their fate turn out?
Advance through board game-like fields full of gimmicks in a sandbox world
drawn all in quarter view and pixel art!

●You’ll Enjoy this Game if…●
・you love JRPGs from the mid 90’s
・you love a stark worldview
・you love strategic battles

Title: ReversiQuest2

Genre: Tactical RPG

Platform: Windows(Steam)

Release date: January 07, 2010

Official site: http://yokogosystems.com/reversiquest2/index_en.html Publisher/Developer: Yokogosystems

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, PC, RPG, Strategy
NewsPCReversiQuest2trpgYokogosystems
, , , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Lost Ember (Xbox One) Review
9.0
45
 
Story of a Gladiator (Xbox One) Review
8.0
 
3000th Duel (PC) Review with stream
8.0
9.8
Bookmark Me

You need to login or register to bookmark/favorite this content.

Platforms
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Halo Reach (PC)
 
ReversiQuest2 is a new TRPG that looks like Tactics Ogre
 
Super Korotama out now for PS4, soon for Switch and PC
 
Block breaker Drawkanoid coming to PC Q1 2020
 
Cannibal Cuisine Switch and PC trailer
View All
Latest News
      
 

Wreckfest Holiday Update and Modified Monsters Car Pack out now

by squallsnake on December 17, 2019
Celebrate christmas early with Wreckfest’s holiday update as well as the new car pack DLC. You can read our coverage of Wreckfest HERE. The holiday update contains the following additions. Two new free tracks Multiplayer event voting Player-hosted [...]
18
 

Xbox games on sale for the week of Dec 17, 2019

by squallsnake on December 17, 2019
The following discounts are available to Xbox Live Gold members now through December 23, 2019. Xbox One: Content Title Content Type Discount Notes #KILLALLZOMBIES* Xbox One Game 80% DWG Aborigenus Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight ACA NEOGEO Last Resort* Xbox [...]
26
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2019
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums