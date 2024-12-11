Retro throwback Ninja 1987 getting console release

Ninja 1987, a retro side-scrolling platformer, from developer SEEP and Ratalaika Games, is set to release December 13th, 2024 on Xbox One and Series S & X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

A true action platformer in the classic 8-bit style, Ninja 1987 pays homage to the great ninja games of the past. Dive nostalgically into the 80s with pixel art graphics and chiptune music that captures a true vintage sound. Seven levels filled with enemies and traps for our hero to traverse, whilst wielding shurikens and unleashing powerful Ninjitsu attacks.

Fiendish levels test the player’s ability. Precision jumping, climbing, and double-jumps require mastery and gamers can expect encounters with challenging end-level bosses remaining true to the inspirational arcade gameplay of the 80s era.

Features