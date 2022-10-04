Retro style run and gunner Ammo Pigs coming to Switch

October 4, 2022
Ammo Pigs
Aren’t pigs cute and adorable? But not these! These are deadly and dangerous! And most of all when it comes to defending their kind!

When Slaughterhouse A.I. wants to destroy all life on earth by turning it into sausages, and the pigs are the only ones left and still resist, they will do everything to avoid complete life extermination.

Ammo Pigs: Armed and Delicious, a retro 2D platformer shooter created by Cascadia Games will be available on Nintendo Switch this Friday, October 7, thanks to RedDeer.Games.

A badass pig takes on an AI army to save all of pig-kind. Fight your way through hordes of cybernetic enemies! Use guns, explosives and rocket launchers to carve your path into victory.

FUTURE BELONGS TO PIGS!
It’s the year 2049, and the worst has come to pass. Humanity is no more due to its own hubris. Pigmanity on the other hand, can still pose a threat to the Slaughterhouse A.I. Rescue innocent pigs and do your best to survive in this harsh environment.

ARMED TO THE TEETH
Use a variety of different weapons and power up your arsenal. Outsmart your enemies until there are none left to oppose you. Relive the fun of classic 2D platform games.

KEY FEATURES:
-Retro aesthetic
-Futuristic setting
-2D
-Platformer shooter
-Power-Ups

