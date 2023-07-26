Retro shooter Vampire Hunters now available on Steam Early Access

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

The retro shooter/rogue-lite hybrid Vampire Hunters has launched on Steam Early Access!

Mow down vampires, demons – and everything in between. Upgrade your skills with Achievements and Constellations. Live. Die. Repeat … and STACK ALL THE GUNS.

Inspired by the indie hit Vampire Survivors and developed in Brazil by Gamecraft Studios, Vampire Hunters has you stack weapons until you end up with absurd, impossibly awesome builds. Test your firepower, die, then try again with rogue-lite elements, insane-yet-useful upgrades, and addicting “just one more try” gameplay. Relentless action, blood-pumping music, and a darkly steampunk world combine to deliver a gun-crazy, fantastical FPS experience unlike anything else on Steam.