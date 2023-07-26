Retro shooter Vampire Hunters now available on Steam Early Access

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on July 26, 2023
PC
4
0
previous article
Blasphemous 2 coming to consoles and PC in September 2023
Vampire Hunters
Contents

The retro shooter/rogue-lite hybrid Vampire Hunters has launched on Steam Early Access!

Mow down vampires, demons – and everything in between. Upgrade your skills with Achievements and Constellations. Live. Die. Repeat … and STACK ALL THE GUNS.

Inspired by the indie hit Vampire Survivors and developed in Brazil by Gamecraft Studios, Vampire Hunters has you stack weapons until you end up with absurd, impossibly awesome builds. Test your firepower, die, then try again with rogue-lite elements, insane-yet-useful upgrades, and addicting “just one more try” gameplay. Relentless action, blood-pumping music, and a darkly steampunk world combine to deliver a gun-crazy, fantastical FPS experience unlike anything else on Steam.

  • Stack up new weapons to amass earth-shattering firepower.
  • Slay vampires, demons, and everything undead by the dozen.
  • Collect every firearm – from classic revolvers to a high-pressure holy water hose!
  • Explore a unique steampunk environment in Transylvania.
  • Upgrade, upgrade, upgrade!
  • Inspired by old-school first-person shooters and the innovative gameplay from Vampire Survivors.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, PC
NewsPC
,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Sephonie (XSX) Review
6.0
9
 
Swords & Bones 2 (Switch) Review
7.0
 
EchoBlade (XSX) Review with Stream
5.0
Platforms
 
Vampire Hunters
Retro shooter Vampire Hunters now available on Steam Early Access
 
BLASPHEMOUS 2
Blasphemous 2 coming to consoles and PC in September 2023
 
RIN the last child
Dark Metroidvania RIN – The Last Child coming to consoles and PC in September 2023
 
Pixel Junk Scrapper
PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe launching on consoles and PC soon
 
Gravity Circuit
MyGamer Visual Cast – Gravity Circuit (PC)
View All
Latest News
      
 
Vampire Hunters

Retro shooter Vampire Hunters now available on Steam Early Access

by SquallSnake on July 26, 2023
The retro shooter/rogue-lite hybrid Vampire Hunters has launched on Steam Early Access! Mow down vampires, demons – and everything in between. Upgrade your skills with Achievements and Constellations. Live. Die. Repeat … and STACK ALL THE GUNS. [...]
4
 
BLASPHEMOUS 2

Blasphemous 2 coming to consoles and PC in September 2023

by SquallSnake on July 26, 2023
The Game Kitchen and Team17 Digital have announced that Blasphemous 2 preorders have gone live on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. A Digital Deluxe version – exclusive to Steam – is also available to preorder and includes the [...]
6
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums | Music Forums