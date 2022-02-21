Retro platformer Inukari – Chase of Deception coming to Switch and Xbox One

by SquallSnake on February 21, 2022
Inukari Chase of Deception
RedDeer.games announced that the company will publish a unique retro platformer, Inukari – Chase of Deception for Nintendo Switch and Xbox One / Xbox Series S|X. The game will be released later this year.

Immerse yourself in the old-school pixel world. Be fast and determined. Feel the nostalgia of the good, old jump & run action game!

At a time when people have stopped respecting wildlife, bad things have begun to happen. But someone has lit the small candle in your shrine, so they’re calling you!

Restore the order, peace and connect people back with nature, you are their last hope.

Inukari – Chase of Deception offers a classic retro platforming experience. Jump and run through levels, illusive like a wind, collect goodies and fight enemies and bosses. Action is smooth and dynamic.
Be faster and faster!

The adventure comes to life in a stylish way thanks to detailed pixel art visuals and original 8-bit music including classic sounds with a little, modern touch. Immerse yourself in the world that will delight you with its artistic vision.

You know what to do. Act before it’s too late!


KEY FEATURES:
     – 24 levels divided into 3 worlds
     – Cute retro pixel art visuals
     – Dynamic gameplay with unique pace
     – Smooth action and boss fights
     – Upbeat 8-bit soundtrack 

