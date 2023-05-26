Retro platformer Chronicles of 2 Heroes now available on console and PC

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Chronicles of 2 Heroes, a retro platformer, is now available on PC (Steam), Xbox, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

This new trailer sums up every thrilling aspect of the game: intense action, precise platforming and exquisite pixel art. And, of course, its main mechanic: switching between the protagonists in real time! Kensei is a samurai unable to jump but lethal in close combat. Ayame, on the other hand, is as agile as fragile. Pressing a button makes you switch between these heroes and their more than 20 unlockable skills.

Kensei and Ayame are the only hope for feudal Japan. Amaterasu and her disciple, Empress Himiko, tyrannize the land with their mighty army of yokai. Combining their skills, the two heroes must reach the imperial capital of Osaka and recover the three sacred treasures, Amaterasu’s source of power. Along the way, they will clash against enemies inspired by Japanese mythology.