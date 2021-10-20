Retro-inspired platformer/shooter Spectacular Sparky now available on Switch and PC

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Nicalis announced that Spectacular Sparky, a retro-inspired platformer/shooter game from developer FreakZone Games, is now available on Nintendo Switch, Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Like all the best white-gloved 1990s video-game heroes, Sparky is colorful, cheeky and adventurous, maybe even a little bit insane. A space-rabbit of unknown origin, he works as an intergalactic bounty hunter, tracking down cosmic criminals for fame and fortune. Sparky can dash through obstacles, shoot projectiles in any direction and even extend his jumps by flapping his long ears.



Spectacular Sparky offers 24 challenging levels across five different worlds, and each level ends with a bombastic boss battle. Sparky gets to use powerful weapons like blasters, flamethrowers and homing missiles, and he occasionally rides on a variety of unique vehicles like a spaceship, a hang glider and a lava jet ski. It’s a loving, accurate homage to classic action games on 16-bit consoles, with just a few modern concessions like a widescreen aspect ratio and lots of hilarious voice-acted dialogue.