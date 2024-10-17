Retro inspired fighting game Blazing Strike now available on consoles and PC

Aksys Games announced that Blazing Strike is available now for Steam, PlayStation4, PlayStation5 and Nintendo Switch. Developed by RareBreed Makes Games, Blazing Strike evokes the excitement and nostalgia of 2D pixel art genre pioneers while incorporating a unique games system with modern mechanics. Aksys Games is also offering a Limited Edition of Blazing Strike which includes a full-color 112-page art book, a CD soundtrack, and a set of collectible character cards featuring the roster of fighters.

“My vision with Blazing Strike is to make a fighting game enjoyable for all gamers regardless of their experience in the fighting game genre,” says creator Mark Chung. “Let’s bring back the nostalgia from the 90s and make it fun to play today!”

After surviving an apocalyptic event, the remains of human civilization are in disarray. In this dystopian world run by a corrupt and murderous government, a resistance group is ready to stand up for the people. Will they succeed in overthrowing these evil autocrats? Join the battle to face the strongest ­fighters in this post-apocalyptic world as they are destined to clash in a long journey to victory.

Features of the game include:

-Classic Meets Modern: Blazing Strike’s rush system creates a new way to experience a classic 2D ­fighting game.

-A Colorful Cast: Select from 14 unique playable fi­ghters and play against 2 hidden characters. Additional DLC characters will be available soon.

-Full Story Mode: Dive into the world of Blazing Strike with extensive story cutscenes, dialogue, missions, and fi­ghts.

-Worldwide Proving Grounds: Play online matches against ­fighters from around the globe with zero network delay, thanks to rollback netcode.

Blazing Strike has been rated “T for Teen” by the ESRB.