Retro Bytes in Yooka-Re-Playlee

Playtonic released this message about their latest title:

It finally his turn! 10 years of Playtonic is officially in full force as we are ready to share the next big Yooka-Replaylee update: our favorite pixel-perfect dinosaur wants to show off his brand-new, re-worked arcade!

Play as Rextro himself and take on his shiny new platforming puzzles across eight upgraded arcade machines. Defeat the Megabyte enemies, collect your victory medals and exchange them for Pagies. Get a taste of Rextro’s brand-new adventures below.