Retro Bytes in Yooka-Re-Playlee

News Playstation 4 Playstation 5 Switch Xbox Series X
0 10 Views
REXTRO BYTES BACK Yooka Re Playlee

Playtonic released this message about their latest title:

It finally his turn! 10 years of Playtonic is officially in full force as we are ready to share the next big Yooka-Replaylee update: our favorite pixel-perfect dinosaur wants to show off his brand-new, re-worked arcade!

Play as Rextro himself and take on his shiny new platforming puzzles across eight upgraded arcade machines. Defeat the Megabyte enemies, collect your victory medals and exchange them for Pagies. Get a taste of Rextro’s brand-new adventures below.

Avatar of SquallSnake
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief at myGamer.com | + posts

Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.

- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/

Tagged

Related Articles

Samurai Pizza Cats

Samurai Pizza Cats making a return 35 years later

Feb 20, 2025 24 Views
Metal Bringer

PLAYISM’s Metal Bringer gets release date

Feb 20, 2025 29 Views
Blow it up

Blow It Up is all about exploding aliens in Boomtopia

Feb 19, 2025 77 Views
Police Shootout

Tactical shooter Police Shootout set for Xbox release

Feb 19, 2025 90 Views

No comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2024 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved. - Music Forums - Horrify - Halo Forums