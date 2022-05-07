Retro action-RPG Souldiers set for June release

by SquallSnake on May 7, 2022
Indie studio Retro Forge, working in partnership with publisher Dear Villagers (The Forgotten City, ScourgeBringer) are sorry to announce that its upcoming 16-bit inspired action-RPG metroidvania adventure Souldiers has seen a short delay. Originally planned for a May 19th launch on all platforms, the release has been pushed back to June 2nd on Switch, Steam, PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

“We’re very pleased with how Souldiers is coming along overall, but we still have a few bugs to work out and we want to ensure that when we release the game – and ask consumers to spend their hard earned money on it – that they’re getting a bug-free premium experience,” said Alberto Hernández, creative director at Retro Forge. “We know how much it sucks to have to wait longer, but we assure everyone that it will be worth the wait. We’re a small team, and developing a game of Souldiers’ scale, during a global pandemic no less, saw us overcoming many unforeseen challenges, so we really appreciate your patience as we polish up Souldiers into the refined retro experience you all deserve..”

Souldiers wraps metroidvania exploration, crunchy soulslike combat, RPG customization,and precision platforming into one gorgeous pixelart package. Players take on the role of either scout, caster or archer, battling for freedom in Terragaya, a mystical land on the border between life and death. Each class has its own unique attacks along with different agility, attack, defense, and health stats. Your character can further be customized through branches of unlockable skill trees, offering a huge degree of freedom as you venture through Souldiers’ fantastical realm.
Outwit cunning enemies, solve nefarious puzzles, upgrade your character, and explore every corner of a dazzling, intricate 16-bit world. Souldiers is a handcrafted retro epic for the ages.

Features:
-Choose your class: Unleash the fury of your sword with the scout, summon the wrath of elements with the caster, or rain down arrows on your foes with the archer.
-Gripping combat: Slash, parry and dodge your way through an ever evolving roster of enemies, upgrading your skills and equipment to find a combat style that’s perfect for you.
-An interconnected world: Discover a sprawling handcrafted landscape filled with treasures, tough-as-nails bosses and secrepathways.
-16-bit sensation: Terragaya comes to life with vibrant world-class pixel art packed to the brim with details.
-Smart moves: Solve environmental puzzles and leap from place to place using an ever expanding moveset.

