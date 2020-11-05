Resident Evil homage Outbreak: The Night Chronicles now available on Switch

by SquallSnake on November 5, 2020
Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles is now available on the Nintendo Game Store for only $11.04.

The game pays homage to the classic Resident Evil trilogy while adding a smidge of Silent Hill to the mix. The result is a unique single-player experience featuring bone-crushing difficulty, limited saves via consumable floppy disks, and panic-inducing encounters not for the faint of heart. Featuring fixed camera angles (a staple of the survivor horror genre since Alone in the Dark), Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles is the most atmospheric entry in the Outbreak series – taking players from a well-lit, stately manor to a nightmarish environment far below ground.

Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles is the second Outbreak title to appear on Nintendo’s console – following the recent release of Outbreak: Epidemic.

The Switch version of Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles carries over improvements and bug fixes made to the original Steam release, including: 

  • Massive rebalancing – making “Normal” difficulty slightly more manageable with buffed supplies, improved damage, and more (“Hard” and beyond are untouched and remain incredibly difficult).
  • Superior enemy attack detection – giving the player more opportunities to dodge.
  • Numerous fixes including geometry tweaking, enemy placement, and more.
  • Significant performance and memory improvements.
  • Dramatic reduction in load times.
  • Fixed camera angles harken back to the early days of survival horror games.
  • Dedicated Story Mode follows the player character, Lydia, as she becomes separated from her group.
  • Limited inventory space, beautiful environments, and horrifying monsters!
  • Fight through countless rooms in an action-packed Battle Mode – inspired by Resident Evil: Code Veronica.
  • Search rooms, read logs, find keys, and solve puzzles to survive.
  • Engage threats directly or run away to safety.
  • Save games using (in-game) floppy disks!
  • Choose from several firearms and melee weapons.
  • Multiple difficulty settings – Easy, Normal, Biohazard, and a “one-hit-kill” Nightmare setting for the truly insane.
  • No Internet connection required.
  • Supports Switch Pro Controller, Joy-Cons in tabletop mode, and HD Rumble.

Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles is now available on the Nintendo Switch for $11.04 (15% off). On November 12, the game will return to its original MSRP of $12.99.

