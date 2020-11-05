Resident Evil homage Outbreak: The Night Chronicles now available on Switch

248 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles is now available on the Nintendo Game Store for only $11.04.

The game pays homage to the classic Resident Evil trilogy while adding a smidge of Silent Hill to the mix. The result is a unique single-player experience featuring bone-crushing difficulty, limited saves via consumable floppy disks, and panic-inducing encounters not for the faint of heart. Featuring fixed camera angles (a staple of the survivor horror genre since Alone in the Dark), Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles is the most atmospheric entry in the Outbreak series – taking players from a well-lit, stately manor to a nightmarish environment far below ground.

Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles is the second Outbreak title to appear on Nintendo’s console – following the recent release of Outbreak: Epidemic.

The Switch version of Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles carries over improvements and bug fixes made to the original Steam release, including:

Massive rebalancing – making “Normal” difficulty slightly more manageable with buffed supplies, improved damage, and more (“Hard” and beyond are untouched and remain incredibly difficult).

Superior enemy attack detection – giving the player more opportunities to dodge.

Numerous fixes including geometry tweaking, enemy placement, and more.

Significant performance and memory improvements.

Dramatic reduction in load times.

Fixed camera angles harken back to the early days of survival horror games.

Dedicated Story Mode follows the player character, Lydia, as she becomes separated from her group.

Limited inventory space, beautiful environments, and horrifying monsters!

Fight through countless rooms in an action-packed Battle Mode – inspired by Resident Evil: Code Veronica.

Search rooms, read logs, find keys, and solve puzzles to survive.

Engage threats directly or run away to safety.

Save games using (in-game) floppy disks!

Choose from several firearms and melee weapons.

Multiple difficulty settings – Easy, Normal, Biohazard, and a “one-hit-kill” Nightmare setting for the truly insane.

No Internet connection required.

Supports Switch Pro Controller, Joy-Cons in tabletop mode, and HD Rumble.

Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles is now available on the Nintendo Switch for $11.04 (15% off). On November 12, the game will return to its original MSRP of $12.99.