Relax and meditate with Fluids & Sounds on Steam

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on February 4, 2022
PC
8
0
previous article
Cake Invaders (Xbox One) Review with Stream
Fluids Sounds
Contents

Independent game development studio MK Arts & Visuals has released Fluids & Sounds for desktop devices on Steam.

Fluids & Sounds let you create wonderful artworks with ease or just help to relax. Take a deep breath and enjoy the wonderful fluids you can create. 

You can adjust dozens of different settings to create amazing scenes or just use the randomization options to generate something new.

Features 

  • Wonderful fluid simulation
  • Realtime generated sounds
  • Dozens of parameters and effects (Scanlines, Mandala, Sunrays …)
  • Video and screenshot recording included
  • Music visualizer
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, PC
NewsPC
,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Cake Invaders (Xbox One) Review with Stream
8.0
6
 
Theatre of Sorrows (Switch) Review
6.0
 
Chivalry 2 (PC) Review
9.0
Platforms
 
Fluids Sounds
Relax and meditate with Fluids & Sounds on Steam
 
Mago Villains Burger
Mago: The Villain’s Burger launches February 7
 
Chivalry 2
Chivalry 2 (PC) Review
 
Sam and Max Beyond Time and Space
Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space now available on GOG
 
Electrician Simulator 01 press material
Electrician Simulator gets free prologue – full version coming soon
View All
Latest News
      
 
Fluids Sounds

Relax and meditate with Fluids & Sounds on Steam

by SquallSnake on February 4, 2022
Independent game development studio MK Arts & Visuals has released Fluids & Sounds for desktop devices on Steam. Fluids & Sounds let you create wonderful artworks with ease or just help to relax. Take a deep breath and enjoy the wonderful [...]
8
 
Swords Bones

Retro pixel platformer Swords & Bones releasing on Switch

by SquallSnake on February 3, 2022
RedDeer.games has confirmed that Swords & Bones will launch on Nintendo Switch this Friday, on February 4. Grab the sword and defend the Kingdom of Vestus in an adventure full of action in the spirit of classic retro games. The demon world invades [...]
11
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums