Relax and meditate with Fluids & Sounds on Steam

Independent game development studio MK Arts & Visuals has released Fluids & Sounds for desktop devices on Steam.
Fluids & Sounds let you create wonderful artworks with ease or just help to relax. Take a deep breath and enjoy the wonderful fluids you can create.
You can adjust dozens of different settings to create amazing scenes or just use the randomization options to generate something new.
Features
- Wonderful fluid simulation
- Realtime generated sounds
- Dozens of parameters and effects (Scanlines, Mandala, Sunrays …)
- Video and screenshot recording included
- Music visualizer
