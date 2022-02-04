Relax and meditate with Fluids & Sounds on Steam

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Independent game development studio MK Arts & Visuals has released Fluids & Sounds for desktop devices on Steam.

Fluids & Sounds let you create wonderful artworks with ease or just help to relax. Take a deep breath and enjoy the wonderful fluids you can create.

You can adjust dozens of different settings to create amazing scenes or just use the randomization options to generate something new.

