Red Art Games set to release physical version of Butcher on Switch

by SquallSnake on September 28, 2021
butcher switch hero
Grab your weapon of choice (from chainsaw, through shotgun, to grenade launcher) and kill your way through underground hideouts, post-apocalyptic cities, jungles and more as BUTCHER is coming physically on Nintendo Switch!

French publisher Red Art Games today announces, in partnership with CRUNCHING KOALAS that the shooter BUTCHER is getting a physical release on NINTENDO SWITCH! The physical edition will be limited to 2,900 copies and pre-orders will start from Thursday, September 30th, 5PM CEST on www.redartgames.com.

BUTCHER is a fast-paced 2D shooter and a blood-soaked love letter to the cult classics of the genre. As a cyborg programmed to eradicate the last remains of humanity, your sole purpose is to well… annihilate anything that moves. Grab your weapon of choice (from chainsaw, through shotgun, to grenade launcher) and kill your way through underground hideouts, post-apocalyptic cities, jungles and more. And if you’re feeling creative, there are plenty other ways of ending your enemies’ misery – hooks, lava pits, saws… no death will ever be the same.

If kicking corpses into a lava pit and adorning walls with blood is your idea of a good time, BUTCHER is THE game for you.

Main features:

-Ultra-violent uncompromising carnage in the spirit of Doom and Quake (chainsaw included). -Release your inner artist, paint the walls with (permanent) blood (up to 4 million pixels available to be painted per level).
-Use the environment (saws, hooks, lava pits, animals and other) to brutally dispose of your enemies.
-Put your reflex and patience to the ultimate test. Choose from an array of weapons (featuring classics like chainsaw, railgun and the deadly grenade launcher).
-Soak in the dark atmosphere reinforced by a wicked, heavy soundtrack (while you kick corpses around).
-Die painfully: melt in lava, become piranha food, get crushed by heavy doors… and more!

-Absolutely no mercy for anyone!

Nintendo Switch Edition: €29,99 | Limited to 2,900 copies.
Pre-orders open on Thursday, September 30th at 5PM CEST.

