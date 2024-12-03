Ratalaika bringing 2D pixel shooter Westild’s Law to console

Developer BUG-Studio and publisher Ratalaika Games announced the release date of Westild’s Law, a dynamic 2D pixelated shooter launching December 6th, 2024 on PC Steam, Xbox One, Xbox Series X & S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

Players will face 48 action-packed levels, including exciting gunslinging shootouts, epic boss battles and daring rescues. With customizable characters, diverse weapons, and atmospheric music, Westild’s Law promises an unforgettable journey into the Wild West – it’s time to take on Wild Joe’s gang once and for all!

The game presents ‘dynamic shootouts’ where players must cleverly use every element of their arsenal to achieve victory. Want to throw dynamite to clear your path? Or send enemies flying? Running out of ammo? Then use cunning by throwing your weapon at enemies to stun them and steal their weapons.

Then in real sticky situations, and things get critical, activate “ultra-sense,” slowing time and enhancing your abilities to showcase the true power of the hero.

Set off on an adventure where every step you take results in a new chapter in the history of Westlid’s Law! It’s time to step out of the shadows and uphold law and order in your town.