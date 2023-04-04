Rare arcade game Cannon Dancer getting home port after 30 years

by SquallSnake on April 4, 2023
Playstation 4
Cannon Dancer
Contents

ININ Games announced that Cannon Dancer, also known as Osman in the West, is releasing both digitally and physically on April 13th, 2023, on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5! Xbox will have its own digital release on the same date.

Almost 30 years after its release on arcade, ININ Games teamed up with two key members of the original development team to finally bring the game to modern home consoles: the game designer Kouichi Yotsui (also known as “Isuke” and famous for his work on “Strider”) and the artist Utata Kiyoshi. ININ’s development team worked on bringing you the best iteration you’ve ever seen, adding features and enhancements that weren’t available in the original Arcade game. This new, faithfully ported version of Cannon Dancer can be played with in-game English language, or the original Japanese, with both being playable in standard & challenge mode.

Of the many subtle enhancements, the main ones are:
Save States
Rewind Feature
Controller Vibration
Customizable Controls
Graphic Filters & Shaders
Double Jump
Invincible Jump
Invincible Slide
Invincible Attack
Auto Attack [Speed 1 – 5]
Extra Credits

