Puzzler ZHED getting Switch and PC ports from mobile

ZHED, the puzzle game in which you must select the right squares to move forward, will be released on Nintendo Switch and Steam on April 16.
Tap a square and select a direction (up, down, left, right), see how the block reacts when they intersect with each other, and build a path to the goal.
