Puzzler ZHED getting Switch and PC ports from mobile

by squallsnake on April 7, 2020
PC
2
0
ZHED, the puzzle game in which you must select the right squares to move forward, will be released on Nintendo Switch and Steam on April 16.

Tap a square and select a direction (up, down, left, right), see how the block reacts when they intersect with each other, and build a path to the goal.

