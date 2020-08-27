Puzzle platformer Wira & Taksa Against the Master of Gravity now available on Steam

315 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Independent games development studio 3S Design release Wira & Taksa Against the Master of Gravity on Steam today.

Wira & Taksa Against the Master of Gravity mixes platforms and puzzles by combining different gravities in a universe full of traps, enemies and many jigsaws. Use the special abilities of both characters –Wira & Taksa– to go through each level and beat the Master of Gravity.

“Due to the inverted gravity mechanics in Wira & Taksa Against the Master of Gravity, the title is being used in a study about cognitive neuroscience run by MD David del Rosario”, says Gino Paolo Sassarini, CEO at 3S Design.

Wira & Taksa Against the Master of Gravity is played in an orthogonal perspective but it’s entirely built in 3D, containing areas hidden at first sight. The game is localized in English and Spanish but all the voices are spoken in Quechua only.

Features