Puzzle game SOLAS 128 now available on Switch and PC

by SquallSnake on January 26, 2021
PC
11
0
previous article
Renzo Racer now available on PS5
Contents

Developer Amicable Animal and Publisher Armor Games Studios announced the release of SOLAS 128 on PC and Nintendo Switch.

Available on Steam and Nintendo’s eShop from today, SOLAS 128 is an exquisitely crafted puzzle box, filled with over 150 interconnected neon conundrums to explore and solve. Players will peek inside the mechanisms of an intricate arcane machine which is under attack from a strange external force.

By deflecting, colliding, splitting and merging pulses which palpitate like clockwork to the beat of SOLAS 128‘s bespoke synthwave soundtrack, players will be able to repair the damaged machine and uncover secrets yet unknown.

SOLAS 128 has been designed to be a game that any player can pick up and play. With an in-game hint system made to guide rather than spoil, all players will enjoy a challenge relative to their skill level.

Furthermore, accessibility is at the forefront of SOLAS 128’s design. The game’s pulses are represented by glyphs, each with a unique and distinct shape and profile. Customisable contrast settings for the colourblind or vision-impaired have also been included.
Tom Methven, the solo developer behind Amicable Animal said, “SOLAS 128 has been such a huge part of my life for 2 years, that it’s a little surreal to see it on the Steam and Switch stores. I honestly can’t wait to see more people playing it! If it brings them even a fraction of the joy and distraction it’s brought me while developing it, I’ll be delighted!”

SOLAS 128 is available now on the Nintendo Switch via eShop and PC via Steam on January 25th, priced 14.99 USD, 14.99 EURO, 13.49 GBP.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, PC, Puzzle, Switch
NewsPCPuzzleSwitch
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Ghostanoid (Switch) Review
5.0
24
 
The Heroic Legend of Eagarlnia (PC) Review with stream
8.0
 
SYNTHETIK: Ultimate (Xbox One) Review
5.5
Platforms
 
Puzzle game SOLAS 128 now available on Switch and PC
 
Oddworld: Soulstorm (PS4/PS5) Preview
 
Co-op puzzler Magic Twins coming to Switch and PC in March
 
The Heroic Legend of Eagarlnia (PC) Review with stream
 
Kena Bridge of Spirits preview
Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PS4/PS5) Preview
View All
Latest News
      
 

Puzzle game SOLAS 128 now available on Switch and PC

by SquallSnake on January 26, 2021
Developer Amicable Animal and Publisher Armor Games Studios announced the release of SOLAS 128 on PC and Nintendo Switch. Available on Steam and Nintendo’s eShop from today, SOLAS 128 is an exquisitely crafted puzzle box, filled with over [...]
11
 

Renzo Racer now available on PS5

by SquallSnake on January 26, 2021
Publisher Joindots and independent development studio EnsenaSoft release the go-kart racing game Renzo Racer on PlayStation 5 today for $24.99/€24.99/£19.99. Renzo Racer is a fast-paced cartoon style racing game challenging your maneuverability and [...]
21
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums