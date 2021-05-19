Psyonix and Formula 1 announce Formula 1 Fan Pack available in Rocket League on May 20

360 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Psyonix, the San Diego video game developer, in partnership with Formula 1®, announced that the Formula 1 ® Fan Pack will be available in Rocket League beginning May 20, on all platforms!

The Formula 1® Fan Pack will be available in the Item Shop and features the Formula 1® 2021 Car with a unique Decal, ten F1® team Decals, and Pirelli Wheels. It will be available for 2000 Credits from May 20 until May 26. Additionally, a Formula 1® Player Banner will be available for free beginning May 20. All ten teams competing in the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship will have their current liveries featured in the pack: