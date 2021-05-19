Psyonix and Formula 1 announce Formula 1 Fan Pack available in Rocket League on May 20

Psyonix, the San Diego video game developer, in partnership with Formula 1®, announced that the Formula 1® Fan Pack will be available in Rocket League beginning May 20, on all platforms!
The Formula 1® Fan Pack will be available in the Item Shop and features the Formula 1® 2021 Car with a unique Decal, ten F1® team Decals, and Pirelli Wheels. It will be available for 2000 Credits from May 20 until May 26. Additionally, a Formula 1® Player Banner will be available for free beginning May 20. All ten teams competing in the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship will have their current liveries featured in the pack:
- Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN
- Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda
- Alpine F1 Team
- Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team
- Scuderia Ferrari
- Uralkali Haas F1 Team
- McLaren F1 Team
- Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team
- Red Bull Racing Honda
- Williams Racing
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Staff
About the Author
You might also like
Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers getting console and PC release Fall 2021
Fasten your seatbelts for the ride of a lifetime as Outright Games, the leading publisher of family friendly interactive entertainment, in partnership with Nickelodeon, today have announced a brand new kart racing game Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle [...]
These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of May 18, 2021
The following Xbox games are discounted through May 24, 2021. Xbox One: Content Title Content Type Discount Notes 8Floor Strategic Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG* A Plague Tale: Innocence Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale ADVERSE Xbox One X [...]
Metal Slug Mobile gameplay trailer here
TiMi Studio shared a gameplay trailer for the mobile Metal Slug game it is working on for iOS and Android devices. No date has been revealed for release as of yet. Players will experience the same side-scrolling shoot-em up action that has made Metal Slug [...]
Comments