Legends Gamer Pro Now Available – AtGames Brings the Full Features of an Arcade Machine to Televisions

System features one hundred and fifty licensed games, arcade-quality hardware, online connectivity, leaderboard events, voice chat, extensive software customization, and a thriving community as part of the Legends Arcade Platform

The same great technology and gaming fun that has made AtGames’ full-size Legends Ultimate home arcade such a runaway hit is now available in the new Legends Gamer Pro. The Gamer Pro features all the great gaming controls, including premium joysticks, buttons, and trackball, just without the full cabinet and monitor. Take arcade action to any room by simply connecting to a television or display device of your choice. The Legends Gamer Pro is available for $249.

This fully featured “arcade” comes pre-loaded with 150 classic arcade and home video games from licensors like Data East, Disney, Jaleco, TAITO, and The Tetris Company, and features an arsenal of beloved titles including fan faves like Space Invaders™, Bubble Bobble™, Super Star Wars, Thunder Fox™, The Legend of Kage™, and Fix-It Felix, Jr. – all you have to do is choose the battle you want to join. The full game list can be found on the Legends Gamer series product page: https://www.atgames.net/arcades/legends-gamer-series/.

“People love the Legends Arcade experience, but not everyone has the space or budget for a full-size machine. Our fans let us know they wanted more ways to get the true arcade experience, which is why we added the Gamer Pro to the Legends Arcade Family,” says Dr. Ping-Kang Hsiung, CEO of AtGames. “By bringing the arcade to a television or screen of choice, gamers now have more options than ever to play the classics!”

The Legends Gamer Pro gives players the same complete arcade control experience designed to fit any living space. Features of the Gamer Pro include:

● 150 licensed arcade and console games built-in

● Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and Bluetooth connectivity

● Arcade-quality hardware and multiplayer controls

● Includes a trackball and pinball buttons for even more gameplay options

● Support for TVs, monitors, and projectors, as well as vertical displays

● Online gaming, including eSports

● ArcadeNet® games service

● Stream gameplay directly to popular streaming services

● BYOG™ (Bring Your Own Game)

● AtGames Leagues Leaderboards (ALL)

The Gamer Pro also supports weekly firmware releases with new features and great online gaming events. The Gamer Pro is available for purchase at major retailers including Sam’s Club, GameStop.com, Walmart, Walmart.com (coming soon), and has distribution in Europe.