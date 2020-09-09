Psychedelic Platformer Spinch now available

by squallsnake on September 9, 2020
Canadian developer Queen Bee Games, along with publisher Akupara Games, launched their highly anticipated psychedelic platformer, Spinch, on September 3rd, 2020 for PC, Mac, and the Nintendo Switch. Spinch is a visual 2D platformer created by award winning Canadian cartoonist Jesse Jacobs, with audio composition by famed Canadian artist Thesis Sahib. Spinch is rated E for Everyone, and is available now with a limited time launch discount on Steam, GoG, Humble, and the Nintendo eShop. 

Take form as a Spinch, a hyper-agile organism consumed by the quest to rescue a litter of its missing offspring from an endless kaleidoscopic invasion of misshapen and malformed offbeats and oddities. Dash, dodge, jump, and even launch your own children as projectiles to take down six eccentric bosses in six vibrant worlds. 

Features: 

● Retro-styled visual wonderland with a dazzling color explosion by award-winning Canadian cartoonist, Jesse Jacobs 

● A fine-tuned platformer with tight controls to dash, dodge, and jump off surfaces to survive against neon spiders, massive rainbow worms, and bomb-dropping moondogs 

● Plunge into the unique worlds ranging from neon plains, to experiment tanks, to frozen icelands, all the way to outer space! 

● Face off against enigmatic bosses and shoot them down with your children as ammunition 

● Inviting and replayable for everyone with a speedrunning challenge for the insane 

● Soundtrack by famed Canadian artist, Thesis Sahib (James Kirkpatrick), featuring compositions written on modified Gameboys and circuit-bent, hand-made instruments.

