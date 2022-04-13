Protest game Game Type DX coming to consoles

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Indie game developer Mommy’s Best Games (MBG) releasing its intense, high-score shoot’em up Game Type DX later this year to Nintendo Switch, PS4/PS5, and Xbox One/X.

Game Type DX is a score-attack shoot’em up with a speed-boosting twist. Help Hoodie Girl fight the evil MediaBall’s inane advertisements! Each time you beat a level, the speed and difficulty increases! Originally released as a protest against Microsoft’s terrible dashboard update in 2011, and now, remastered and enhanced for extreme fun!

“Back in 2011, we made Game Type to shine a light on the problem of discoverability on the Xbox 360”, says lead designer Nathan Fouts. “After a major update to their menu system, Indie Games were effectively buried”, Fouts remarked. “We quickly created a satirical take on the problem and generated lots of media attention. It was an incredible feeling to know that our little shooter helped push Microsoft to make a change and fix their broken Dashboard menu.”

Lead designer Fouts continued “Since then, we’ve remastered and enhanced Game Type with the DX treatment to have all new modes and enemies! It’s really fun to revisit the game, and beef it up for a new audience. Especially when Indie Game discoverability is still a serious issue.”

Indie Games Buried

The December 2011 dashboard update for the Xbox 360 was a major revision from the previous dashboard style in use for three years. And with it brought a crushing change to games in general. Previous dashboard menus showcased games first, on the Xbox 360. With the new update, Indie Games were now noticeably harder to find and now positively overrun by advertisements.

Back in 2011 there were “AAA” releases in both digital and physical stores. But Indie Games were only released digitally through the Xbox 360 store. In the new menu, the only way to browse Xbox Live Indie Games (XBLIG) was using a single menu tile strangely called “Game Type”. Even Microsoft’s own XBLA games were hidden here.

A Protest Game Is Born

Mommy’s Best Games three previous, award-winning titles, “Shoot 1UP”, “Weapon of Choice” and “Explosionade” were also sold on the Xbox 360 via XBLIG. As a fledgling indie studio, this was MBG’s sole income, before the popularity of Steam successfully took hold.

MBG knew they had to act fast to ensure gamers could find their games within the new menu system.

The idea was to turn the terrible name of “Game Type” in the favor of MBG, and get eyes on the problem. Game Type featured a spoofed Xbox 360 dashboard, effectively pointing players to the Game Type, to help them find Indie Games.

Microsoft Changes:

Game Type, the game, received wide gaming press coverage, bringing large amounts of media attention to the problem.

Microsoft shortly revised the menu system, removing the poorly named menu tile, making it easier to find XBLIG and XBLA games again.

From internal sources, MBG has been told that their Game Type protest game really did help push Microsoft to change their console for the betterment of Indie Games.

Deluxe Treatment

Now, over ten years later, rounding out the Mommy’s Best Games DX releases, is Game Type DX. With new enemies, new game modes, leaderboards, and achievements, Game Type DX is the complete package, and a fascinating time capsule of gaming history.

Key Features for Game Type DX in 4K

Loop-tastic speed insanity! Every time you beat a level, the game speed increases!

Time Pulse gameplay — Slow down time and turn enemy bullets into score drops!

2-Player local co-op for extra firepower, and extra Parkour!

3 Game modes: “Standard”, “Parkour Remix”, and “Surprise!”

Surprise Game mode features new level layouts every time you play.

Online Leaderboard! Show up often. Show Off your play skills!

The new DX version of the game has lots of powerups and even POWER DOWNS!

DX version also features loads of corny video game jokes to discover in the fake dashboard section.

PARKOUR!!!