Pro Gymnast Simulator coming to consoles later this year

by SquallSnake on April 28, 2022
Switch
Pro Gymnast Simulator
It’s not easy to be a good gymnast. And now you can check it out on your own skin!

Pro Gymnast Simulator reflects the real difficulty and complexity of this demanding sport. But be careful – if you don’t get to perfection, you could get a few bruises.

Crazy acrobatic fun – tricks, sweat, tears, and most of all laughter. Pro Gymnast Simulator is coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S | X later this year thanks to RedDeer.Games.

This physics-based game encapsulates the thrill of professional gymnastics. Get ready for the most infuriating and satisfying experience of your life.

REALISTIC CONTROLS
Enjoy controlling every important movement of your athlete. Do your best to replicate real-world gymnastics or find your own playstyle. This game gives you unlimited expressive freedom.

LEVEL EDITOR
The fun never stops. You can always polish your skills or create new maps in the level editor.

MADE BY A REAL-LIFE PRO GYMNAST
The creator of this game has spent most of his life practicing acrobatics and gymnastics. All the intricacies of this game are based on his real-life experience.

KEY FEATURES:
-Full body controls
-Unlimited combo moves
-Challenging gameplay
-Created by an experienced Gymnast

