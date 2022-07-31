Princess Maker Refine is now available as stand alone Steam release

by SquallSnake on July 31, 2022
Bliss Brain Corporation, who jointly released the iconic Wonder Boy Collection in the West recently, is pleased to announce a big and pivotal update for “Princess Maker Refine“, which is  available now on Steam as a stand alone game.

Building to Perfection

“Princess Maker” pioneered the social simulation genre, with an innovative system in which the player raises a young girl. The player takes care of a 10 year old girl, raising her to maturity with love and devotion. The title has been highly praised for its original, unprecedented ideas and content, and it remains popular to this day.

About Princess Maker Refine – Colourful

The  impressive Refine edition features a repainted version of the graphics, which were limited to 16 colours in the original. It also features voice acting for all characters in the game, not just the adopted daughter. Spend happy days with your daughter, who is cuter than ever before with full voice and colour.

Raise her in the palm of your hand

You are a war hero who saved the kingdom from the brink of destruction by a demon army. Weary of death and destruction, you decide to raise a war orphan as your own daughter.

Her dream is to become a princess. You must educate this innocent girl and raise her to be a respectable woman. Her future happiness and prosperity are dependent on your efforts.

The love you give to her and her dreams will eventually become something beautiful…

Added updates:

Features an added opening cinematic sequence by designer Takami Akai.

An original opening cinematic sequence has been added to “Princess Maker”, produced by Yonago GAINAX under the leadership of the original GAINAX “Princess Maker” designer: Takami Akai.

As a war hero, the player will see their anxious daughter come to visit, watch her look forward to their life together, and envision her future. These are some of the scenes in the cinematics that appeal to the player’s fatherly instincts.

Message from Takami Akai – ‘I’d like to thank everyone who has shown so much love for “Princess Maker” since its release in 1991. I am very pleased that you will be able to enjoy the world of “Princess Maker” on a deeper level with this new, comprehensively-improved translation. I also had a wonderful time drawing familiar characters for the opening animated cinematic sequence that was added to this version. I hope you enjoy watching it as much as I enjoyed drawing it.’

  1. Revised localizations in Chinese and English

Players who experienced the Chinese (traditional or simplified) and English localizations of the game in the past have given us some stern feedback. Accordingly, we have comprehensively revised and retranslated the localised versions.

All of the “fathers” who once enjoyed playing this game in English or Chinese now have a chance to raise their “daughters” in a whole new environment.

  1. Optimised for the latest OS

A version of “Princess Maker Refine” based on the package version re-released in 2003 is currently available online. This version exhibited problems, including unreliable gameplay and poor graphics display on some systems. To address the issue, we have rebuilt the game so that it can be played reliably in the latest operating environments.

The latest and most detailed information about the Steam version of “Princess Maker Refine” is available on blissbrain.co.jp.

