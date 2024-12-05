Priest Simulator: Vampire Show leaving Steam Early Access

Priest Simulator: Vampire Show, a highly rated action game with sandbox shooter elements, is leaving Early Access on PC. Priest Simulator: Vampire Show is a unique blend of genres with the addition of a lot of crazy absurdity. As the publisher points out, it’s a little South Park, a little mockumentary, a little Postal, and a little No More Heroes. The Early Access end date is set for December 5 this year. That’s also when the paid add-on, Her Ghost DLC, will be released.

The game was developed by Polish studio Asmodev, which already has smaller titles to its credit, including Booze Masters: Freezing Moonshine and Priest Simulator: Heavy Duty. The publisher of the title is Ultimate Games S.A. During Early Access, the game received very positive reviews from players. Currently on the Steam platform Priest Simulator: Vampire Show has up to 96 percent positive reviews.

Priest Simulator: Vampire Show is a single-player frenetic action game with a first-person perspective that combines various labels (including shooter, hack’n’slash, mockumentary, simulator, racing, renovator, and sandbox).

“This is a unique and independent game with a large dose of uncompromising. Priest Simulator: Vampire Show provides a crazy and bizarre adventure in grotesque-absurd realities. If one already compares this title to other games, the Postal series and games from Grasshopper Manufacture, including, for example, the No More Heroes series or Lollipop Chainsaw, come to mind” says COO of Ultimate Games S.A., Rafal Jelonek.

In Priest Simulator: Vampire Show, the player takes on the role of the vampire Orlok, who becomes a priest in the village of San de Ville. The player then has to take care of his faithful and fight evil. The player’s duties also include performing exorcisms, renovating the church, and many other exciting activities.

“We’ve had a lot of fun working on Priest for many years. It’s a shame that it’s over. We would love to develop this project for years because we adhere to the approach that games should be perfect. But you can shoot and there are no typos. It’s impossible to fall under the map,” – says one of the game’s developers, Mim.

As part of Early Access, the game has been developing since October 2022. During that time – in addition to numerous improvements and bug fixes – the title was fully soundtracked, and the developers added a total of dozens of new cutscenes. The list of new features also includes, among others, races, story flashbacks, new quests, locations, and mechanics, as well as a new ending. The final version of the game offers a full soundtrack with English and Polish dubbing.

The end of Early Access was combined with the release of a paid add-on – Her Ghost DLC. The expansion contains not only a brand new storyline but also new exorcisms.

Priest Simulator: Vampire Show – main features:

fight against evil;

absurd-grotesque plot;

mockumentary formula;

exorcism and shooting;

exciting side activities;

original soundtrack (black metal band Gruzja);

more than 10 hours of fun.

The game’s full release date is set for December 5, 2024, and a paid add-on, Her Ghost DLC, will also be released on the same day.