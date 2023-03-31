Pretty Girls Tile Match offers a new version of Mahjong – coming soon

These Pretty Girls are no stranger to mahjong solitaire, but this new version freshens up the action puzzling with a skill-based game of match-3! Instead of pairs of tiles, here you’ll need to find 3 identical tiles to erase them from the board, while layers of trapped tiles beneath are darkened and “locked” until you uncover them.
Meet 5 lovely female companions as you play and earn points to unlock new adorable outfits for them across a whopping 120 stages, all featuring unique tile layouts and randomized patterns that pose a tough-but-fair challenge! Then head to the enhanced Dressing Room mode where you can view unlocked outfits and assemble your own custom dioramas!
Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch
Release date: April 6, 2023
Price: US$5.99 / €5.99
Features:
Match 3 mahjong tiles to clear them from the board!
Test your skills across 120 stages with unique tile layouts.
Meet 6 lovely female companions voiced in Japanese!
Earn points to unlock new outfits in the Dressing Room shop.
Create your own dioramas and save them to view anytime!