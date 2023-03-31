Pretty Girls Tile Match offers a new version of Mahjong – coming soon

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on March 31, 2023
Pretty Girls Tile Match
Contents

These Pretty Girls are no stranger to mahjong solitaire, but this new version freshens up the action puzzling with a skill-based game of match-3! Instead of pairs of tiles, here you’ll need to find 3 identical tiles to erase them from the board, while layers of trapped tiles beneath are darkened and “locked” until you uncover them.

Meet 5 lovely female companions as you play and earn points to unlock new adorable outfits for them across a whopping 120 stages, all featuring unique tile layouts and randomized patterns that pose a tough-but-fair challenge! Then head to the enhanced Dressing Room mode where you can view unlocked outfits and assemble your own custom dioramas!

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch
Release date: April 6, 2023
Price: US$5.99 / €5.99

Features:
Match 3 mahjong tiles to clear them from the board!
Test your skills across 120 stages with unique tile layouts.
Meet 6 lovely female companions voiced in Japanese!
Earn points to unlock new outfits in the Dressing Room shop.
Create your own dioramas and save them to view anytime!

