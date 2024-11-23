Pretty Girls Pop match-3 coming soon to Playstation and Switch

When the Demon Lord takes your fellow adventurers captive, it’s up to you to rescue them, recruit them to your team and utilize their unique abilities to turn the tide against the forces of evil! Pretty Girls Pop Match is a match-3 game that gives you the power to raise legendary adventurers to overcome puzzle challenges created just for you!
Align colorful jewels in sets of three to earn the points needed to win! Collect enough points to unlock “magical items” that can clear all jewels from the map. Adventurer skills can enhance the effect of magical items even further! Level up your adventurers’ skills with gems earned in each stage to grow the ultimate adventuring party.
- Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch
- Release date: November 28, 2024
- Price: US $5.99 / €5.99
- Enjoy simple yet addictive match-3 puzzle mechanics!
- Meet, rescue and recruit 4 lovely female adventurers.
- Climb to the top of online leaderboards!
- Use characters’ special skills to improve the effect of magical items.Create custom levels and scenes in the enhanced diorama mode!
