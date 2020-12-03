Pretty Princess Party waltzes on Nintendo Switch

by SquallSnake on December 3, 2020
Switch
Aksys Games announced that Pretty Princess Party has made its debut on Nintendo Switch. In this charming royal lifestyle simulator, players are whisked away to a magical land and take possession of a long-abandoned castle where they are put through their princess paces while restoring the palace to its former glory.

Your new regal life begins with creating a character from endless choices of dresses, shoes, accessories, and hairstyles. Then embark on your training through fun mini-games, including cake decorating, horse racing, and dancing. Restore the castle to its former glory and win the prize! Successfully completing the games will unlock new outfit choices and allow you to access hundreds of unique items to decorate your castle’s 20 rooms – over 1,300 items total! Once the rooms are decorated, you can take commemorative photos to show off your royal style! Even after completing the entire magical story, new challenges are unlocked for even more room updates and photographs.

Features of Pretty Princess Party include:

  • Create your own princess character with over 50 choices in gowns, shoes, tiaras, and hair ornaments, plus 25 hairstyles and many eye color and makeup options.
  • Play fun mini-games with 1 to 4 players to polish your posh: Dancing, horseracing, cake decorating, archery and more. Challenge friends with pass-and-play multiplayer.
  • Decorate 20 rooms in your castle however you wish with over 1,300 lovely items: furniture, paintings, wallpaper, and much more.
  • Capture and update photos within your newly-decorated rooms.

Pretty Princess Party has been rated “E for Everyone” by the ESRB.

