Pretty Girls 2048 Strike (PS4) Review with stream

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on May 23, 2023
Playstation 4
2
0
previous article
Puzzle Bobble EveryBubble! (Switch) Review
next article
GBA Single-Pak Link - Sonic Battle
Pretty Grils 2048 Strike
Contents
Item Reviewed

Pretty Girls 2048 Strike (PS4) Review with stream

Author
Positives

There is an endurance mode provides a tiny distraction from the main mode
The Platinum Trophy will unlock through normal gameplay – takes about 2 hours
Uses the same overall interface and presentation as previous Pretty Girls titles, consistent

Negatives

The anime babe theme doesn’t modify gameplay – just a static PG-rated image in the background
Like the other Pretty Girl titles, the dress-up option serves no purpose
Lacks options, doesn’t have a multiplayer mode, and has limited replay value

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
5.5
Bottom Line

Although it lacks depth and options, Pretty Girls 2048 Strike is a creative take on the typical slide-puzzle gameplay.

5.5
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Pretty Girls 2048 Strike, the latest title in EastAsiaSoft’s long running series, puts a slight fighting game-like twist on classic slide-puzzle gameplay. It is actually pretty creative.

This is one of those games where it is sort of difficult to explain but makes sense once you see it in action. The learning curve only takes a few minutes, and you’ll start to appreciate the strategy element the more you play.

All gameplay takes place from a top-down 2D grid. Taking up one tile on this grid is a picture of your opponent, who just happens to be an anime babe hence the name. The grid also contains tiles with even numbers on them. If you press left, for example, all tiles move to the left and will stop when they make contact with the border or another numbered tile. If a numbered tile happens to bump into that opponent tile, the opponent will take whatever amount of damage was posted on that tile. So if a “2” tile rams into the opponent’s avatar tile, then 2 damage will be received. However, if a “2” title connects with another “2” tile, that tile is converted into one “4” tile. Then 4’s can become 8s, 8s into 16s, and so on. The game is over if the screen fills with tiles so there are no more moves or your opponent’s tile energy meter is fully depleted. 

Again, this might sound confusing but it is easy to understand once you play a round for yourself. While the early stages can be cheesed since the opponent’s health amount is low, the difficulty increases with each match. Eventually, the health of opponents will soar into the thousands, there will be multiple opponent tiles to defeat, sometimes new ones will spawn mid-match, grids can take new shapes, and garbage pieces can annoyingly block progression. There is even a super move feature that can be unleashed once enough tiles have been cleared, saving you in a jam. Be warned, the opponent can also launch special attacks so there is more depth than you might expect from a puzzle game based around sliding pieces like a marble on a board.

Pretty Girls 2048 Strike is on par with the other games in the series. Meaning, it offers some decently entertaining gameplay in the 1-2 hours it takes to clear all the anime babe stages and earn the Platinum Trophy. Other than an optional endurance mode, there are no other options, including multiplayer, to extend the replay value. No, the dressing room feature doesn’t count because looking at a non-animated figure drawing serves no purpose and carries no fun. The female anime presentation is also nothing in which to feel embarrassed as these fully clothed static drawings are just background art. There is nothing lewd here, at all.

If anything, the Pretty Girls series is consistent.  The overall interface, visual presentation, and even the audio effects remain the same game after game. While the gameplay changes with each title, it also remains at a consistent level of quality, one that is mindlessly entertaining for about an hour before pointless repetition becomes apparent. However, the low cost and easy Platinum aligns with its fun factor and consistency. 

Not As Fast Paced As: Pretty Girls Breakers! PLUS

More Creative Than: Pretty Girls Panic!

Much More Tame Than: Waifu Discovered 2: Medieval Fantasy  

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Playstation 4, Reviews
EastAsiaSoftFeaturedPS4Review
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Pretty Girls 2048 Strike (PS4) Review with stream
5.5
2
 
Puzzle Bobble EveryBubble! (Switch) Review
7.5
 
Murtop (Switch) Review with stream
7.0
Platforms
 
Chasm The Rift
1997 FPS Chasm: The Rift has returned to modern consoles
 
CounterAttack
Customizable shmup CounterAttack now available on Xbox and PC
 
Bumpy Grumpy
Mommy’s Best Games reviving retro arcade racer Bumpy Grumpy
 
Roots of Pacha
Roots of Pacha (PC) Review
 
Uragun FI
Roguelite Mech Shooter Uragun now available on Steam
View All
Latest News
      
 
Pandemic Shooter

No Gravity Games giving away free Switch games for a week (again)

by SquallSnake on May 19, 2023
A thrilling event for all horror game enthusiasts! Get ready for a week-long extravaganza of spine-chilling fun during the month of May. Next week, on each day (from Monday to Friday), we will be giving away a terrifying horror game to participants, [...]
18
 
Chasm The Rift

1997 FPS Chasm: The Rift has returned to modern consoles

by SquallSnake on May 18, 2023
A real journey through time – forget about modern reimaginings of boomer shooters and play the original. Chasm: The Rift, the cult classic FPS from 1997, is back and for the first time it’s available on consoles with all the quality of life tweaks a [...]
16
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums | Music Forums